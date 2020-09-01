Cherokee County extends Transart bridge project boundaries

Responding to requests of neighboring property owners, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has agreed to pay its engineering consultant an additional $25,950 to extend by 300 feet the project survey area for the Transart Parkway bridge replacement project at Toonigh Creek.
Heath & Lineback Engineers Inc. is completing the engineering for the project, while the county has been acquiring right-of-way and construction easements, staff told commissioners.
“During the right-of-way negotiations, some of the affected parcel owners have requested that the project limits and drainage improvements along Transart Parkway extend past the currently designed project limits,” staff said.
Heath said the change will require an update to final construction and right of way plans, right-of-way staking for the extended area, and re-coordinating with utilities. Information: https://bit.ly/2YLCZG6