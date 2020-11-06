Cherokee County extends Hickory Flat comment period

Cherokee County has extended by one week, to 5 p.m. Wednesday, the first, virtual public input period for the Hickory Flat Area Plan, an effort to envision future development for the region.
The study area extends for a roughly two-mile radius from the intersection of Hickory Flat Highway and East Cherokee Drive. It encompasses more than 3,600 acres – 500 acres of which are in the city of Holly Springs, according to a county announcement.
The public is invited to comment through the project website, www.hickoryflatareaplan.com, or to Senior Planner Chris Luly at celuly@cherokeega.com or 678-493-6110.
“Hickory Flat residents and businesses have the opportunity to share their vision of what Hickory Flat will look like over the next 20 years,” said Principal Planner Margaret Stallings.
Future comment periods are Dec. 2-16 and Jan. 13-27. Information: https://bit.ly/32dUX60