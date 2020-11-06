Cherokee County extends Hickory Flat comment period

The study area extends for a roughly two-mile radius from the intersection of Hickory Flat Highway and East Cherokee Drive. It encompasses more than 3,600 acres – 500 acres of which are in the city of Holly Springs, according to a county announcement.

The public is invited to comment through the project website, www.hickoryflatareaplan.com, or to Senior Planner Chris Luly at celuly@cherokeega.com or 678-493-6110.