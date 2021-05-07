Cherokee County commissioners review prohibited uses for Highway 92 Village Overlay

Following a review, planning staff recommended to remove drive-in movie theaters, farm/gardening equipment sales and hotels/motels with an outdoor entry from the list of prohibited uses.

Planning Manager Margaret Stallings presented the proposed changes, citing higher land value in the overlay area that likely would not result in an extended stay motel being built. Additionally, a regulation already exists that prohibits outside entrances for hotels/motels at which 35 percent or more of the units have kitchenettes. She also said the drive-in movie theaters are not a viable use in the overlay due to a lack of suitable sites and land values.