Cherokee County commissioners review prohibited uses for Highway 92 Village Overlay

At its May 4 meeting, the Cherokee County commission held a public hearing on changes to the Highway 92 Village Overlay prohibited uses, according to a press release. A request from Yanmar Evo Center to allow tractor sales at its location prompted a review of the prohibited uses, some of which date back to the 1990s.
Following a review, planning staff recommended to remove drive-in movie theaters, farm/gardening equipment sales and hotels/motels with an outdoor entry from the list of prohibited uses.
Planning Manager Margaret Stallings presented the proposed changes, citing higher land value in the overlay area that likely would not result in an extended stay motel being built. Additionally, a regulation already exists that prohibits outside entrances for hotels/motels at which 35 percent or more of the units have kitchenettes. She also said the drive-in movie theaters are not a viable use in the overlay due to a lack of suitable sites and land values.
Related to the tractor sales, Stallings told the Board there are existing regulations for open vehicle display, and planning staff anticipates little demand for this specialized use since it’s not in an agriculture area.