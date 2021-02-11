Cherokee County commissioners discuss SPLOST renewal at retreat

At its Feb. 2 meeting, Cherokee County Board of Commissioner Chairman Harry Johnston provided highlights from the Board of Commissioners Retreat held Jan. 28-29 in downtown Canton, according to a press release.
During the retreat, the Board heard presentations from Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services and the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office about their capital needs. They also heard a presentation by Cherokee Recreation and Parks. The Board also discussed a SPLOST renewal in 2022 and the possibility of a Homestead Option Sales Tax or Local Option Sales Tax in 2024.
No final decisions were made.
Additionally, the Board discussed the search for a new county manager as County Manager Jerry Cooper has announced his retirement set for May 2021. Commissioners also discussed changing the noise ordinance time to 10 p.m. on weeknights instead of midnight. Additionally, they discussed short-term rental policies that would mitigate houses being rented for parties. The discussion included requiring a permit for short-term rentals.