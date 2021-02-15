X

Cherokee County commissioners approve nearly $1.2 million in purchases

Cherokee County commissioners approve nearly $1.2 million in purchases including new vehicles for the Sheriff's Department.

Cherokee County | 18 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved several expenditures at its Feb. 2 meeting. The total came to just under $1.2 million, according to a press release. The commissioners:

· Unanimously approved the purchase of two E-One Fire Engines from Fire Line, Inc. for $1.07 million, paid for by SPLOST funds.

· Unanimously approved purchasing two Chevrolet Tahoes for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at a total cost of $80,200.

· Unanimously approved purchasing antennas and battery backup for the 800 MHz project for the Courthouse. The total cost is $46,585. A related budget transfer also was approved. There is no impact to the overall budget.

Information: cherokeega.com

