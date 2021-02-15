Cherokee County commissioners approve nearly $1.2 million in purchases

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved several expenditures at its Feb. 2 meeting. The total came to just under $1.2 million, according to a press release. The commissioners:
· Unanimously approved the purchase of two E-One Fire Engines from Fire Line, Inc. for $1.07 million, paid for by SPLOST funds.
· Unanimously approved purchasing two Chevrolet Tahoes for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at a total cost of $80,200.
· Unanimously approved purchasing antennas and battery backup for the 800 MHz project for the Courthouse. The total cost is $46,585. A related budget transfer also was approved. There is no impact to the overall budget.
Information: cherokeega.com