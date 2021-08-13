Cherokee County commission votes on zoning requests

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted on zoning issues during the Aug. 3 meeting. The Board:
- Denied a request for an appeal of a Zoning Board of Appeals decision.
- Approved a request by Arthur Sarkisian to withdraw without prejudice his application to rezone 3.18 acres from Neighborhood Commercial to General Commercial, as well as a corresponding Special Use Permit request, for a boat and RV storage facility on Victoria Road.
- Approved a request from Grand Communities to rezone 26.184 acres along Cumming Highway from General Agricultural to R-20 Single-Family Residential.
