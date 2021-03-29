Cherokee County commission extends moratorium on Hickory Flat development

With a unanimous vote, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners on March 16 decided to continue the moratorium on development in Hickory Flat, according to a press release.
The vote came after a public hearing to extend the moratorium on development while county planners work on the draft of the Hickory Flat Area Plan. No one spoke during the public hearing.
Senior Planner Margaret Stallings told the Board they are working on the plan and expect it to be ready for presentation to the Board prior to June 15, which is when the extension will expire unless the BOC approves the area plan before that.
The Hickory Flat Area Plan process began in 2019, but public input was stalled due to COVID-19. The Cherokee Planning Department retooled the public input process, making it virtual, and it resumed in 2020.