Cherokee County commission approves land purchase for fire station

“We have modified it over the years to accommodate some housing, but we have simply outgrown it,” Prather said. “We currently have the need to add more personnel to the station, but it’s too small.”

The current Station 32 is located on a half-acre with no room on which to build a new station. With the purchase of the adjacent property, the county will be able to add living space on to the existing station, leaving some room to grow.