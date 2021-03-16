Cherokee County commission approves improvements to animal shelter

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the consent agenda at its regular meeting held March 2. The action included:
A grant-funded purchase of $9,229 to Stonhard to complete the epoxy flooring in the back kennel, corridor and two restrooms at the Adoption Building of the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.
Serving as the fiscal agent for the Georgia Family Connections Partnership Grant for July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 on behalf of Cherokee FOCUS in the amount of $48,000 and authorizing the Chairman to execute the necessary grant documents when received by the Department of Human Services.
An agreement with Stanley and Coy Cochran to allow them to continue to maintain the property the county purchased in December for the purposes of cutting hay and using the barn located on the property for storage.
Information: cherokeega.com