Cherokee County commission approves improvements to animal shelter

A grant-funded purchase of $9,229 to Stonhard to complete the epoxy flooring in the back kennel, corridor and two restrooms at the Adoption Building of the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.

Serving as the fiscal agent for the Georgia Family Connections Partnership Grant for July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 on behalf of Cherokee FOCUS in the amount of $48,000 and authorizing the Chairman to execute the necessary grant documents when received by the Department of Human Services.