Cherokee County Chief Marshal Hunton retires

Hunton served 15 years in Cobb County before joining the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office in 1994. He served as a deputy in the Adult Detention Center, Uniform Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations, and was promoted to leadership positions over Major Crimes, Criminal Investigations and Uniform Patrol.

Hunton retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and was named to lead the Marshal’s Office, whose responsibilities include code enforcement, Animal Control, Cherokee 911 and Cherokee Emergency Management. The marshal’s office under Hunton is the only one in the U.S. to earn national accreditation.