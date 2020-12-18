Cherokee County buying Free Home land for park

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved paying $4.2 million for about 92 acres in unincorporated Free Home for the future E.W. and Edith Cochran Park, named for the family that is selling the land to the county.
The parcel is at Ga. 20 and 372. Approval of the purchase and sales agreement at Tuesday’s County Board meeting was moved by District 1 Commissioner Steve West, a proponent of the park who hopes it also will bring additional county services to the area.
“I’ve been excited about this project for quite a while now,” West said. “This is probably the single largest investment in that part of the county that I can remember. It has huge potential.”
County Manager Jerry Cooper said staff expects to complete certain environmental reviews next week. The due diligence period runs through Dec. 30, with an expected closing date of Dec. 31. Information: https://bit.ly/3nyDnCn