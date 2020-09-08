Cherokee County buying body armor for firefighters

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved spending $197,476 for 150 sets of “ballistic armor systems” for Cherokee Fire & Emergency Services personnel.
“These items are to be used by firefighters in the event they have to go into dangerous situations where there may be shooting,” County Manager Jerry Cooper told commissioners.
The county will use impact fees to acquire the equipment from Municipal Emergency Services, which submitted the highest-scoring proposal of 11 responses received by the county and met all specified requirements, including National Institute of Justice standards, staff said.
“The initial purchase is for 150 sets to include vest, front plate, back plate, optional pouch, helmet and carrying case,” staff said. “This purchase will also lock in fixed pricing for the next three years for future purchases as needed.”
Information: https://bit.ly/2Z1Bbcj