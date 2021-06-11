Cherokee County begins summer road paving projects

Cherokee County Public Works has begun repaving projects for several roads across the county this summer. These projects are in addition to the contract work by C.W. Mathews as part of the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant paving work approved last month by the Board of Commissioners, according to a press release.
All scheduled work is weather permitting, and there are no road closures or detours planned as part of the Public Works paving projects. However, motorists should expect traffic delays, as crews will utilize a pilot vehicle and flaggers to control traffic during the road work.
Crews began profiling, leveling and topping Rose Creek Drive in Woodstock on June 7. They will move to Towne Lake Parkway for patching, Bells Ferry Road for leveling and Linford Lane in the Bentley Hills subdivision for patchwork at the entrance the weeks of June 21 and June 28.
Public Works will level and top Old Nelson Road and patch streets in the Laurel Lakes subdivision, both in the city of Nelson, the week of July 5.
Hickory Road will receive patching, leveling, and topping the week of July 19, along with topping to Gay Thompson Road and Lake Circle.