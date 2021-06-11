Cherokee County begins summer road paving projects

All scheduled work is weather permitting, and there are no road closures or detours planned as part of the Public Works paving projects. However, motorists should expect traffic delays, as crews will utilize a pilot vehicle and flaggers to control traffic during the road work.

Crews began profiling, leveling and topping Rose Creek Drive in Woodstock on June 7. They will move to Towne Lake Parkway for patching, Bells Ferry Road for leveling and Linford Lane in the Bentley Hills subdivision for patchwork at the entrance the weeks of June 21 and June 28.