Cherokee County begins resurfacing projects in 10 subdivisions

Cherokee County is beginning to improve road conditions in several subdivisions this month as a part of this year’s resurfacing projects that are scheduled to be completed by this fall.
Roads are scheduled to be resurfaced in 10 subdivisions, including Orange Shoals, North Lake, Tamarack, Crabapple Springs, Westridge, Copper Creek, Emerald Forrest, Town Lake Hills North, BridgeMill and Kingston Square.
“Resurfacing work typically lasts about two weeks per road or per subdivision,” said Cherokee County SPLOST Roadway Project Manager Jim Wilgus.
Cherokee commissioners have awarded a $3.21 million contract to Bartow Paving Company to resurface 13.67 miles of county-maintained roadways.
Funding for this year’s resurfacing program totals $763,000 from local Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds and $2.4 million from Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) funds.
