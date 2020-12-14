X

Cherokee County begins advance voting at 3 sites

Cherokee County has announced times and locations of advance voting for the Jan. 5 run-off election. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Cherokee County has announced times and locations of advance voting for the Jan. 5 run-off election. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cherokee County | 47 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration office has announced times and locations for advance voting beginning Monday, Dec. 14, for the Jan. 5 runoff.

Advance voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 29-31.

Voting locations are at Cherokee County Elections, 2782 Marietta Highway and 400 E. Main St., both in Canton; and at the South Cherokee Annex, 7545 Main St., Woodstock. Information: https://bit.ly/3oMPJqC

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.