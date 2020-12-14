Cherokee County begins advance voting at 3 sites

Advance voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 29-31.

Voting locations are at Cherokee County Elections, 2782 Marietta Highway and 400 E. Main St., both in Canton; and at the South Cherokee Annex, 7545 Main St., Woodstock. Information: https://bit.ly/3oMPJqC