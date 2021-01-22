X

Cherokee County awards $63.8K Public Works design contract

Cherokee County will pay $1.16 million to Georgia Power to acquire a service and truck storage facility owned by the utility on Marietta Highway in Canton. GOOGLE MAPS
Cherokee County | 15 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $63,800 architectural and engineering services contract to turn a former Georgia Power building into a new Public Works Complex.

Public Works will be relocating to the building at 1037 Marietta Highway, Canton. Jericho Design Group had the highest overall score and the second-lowest price of 10 bids submitted for the project, according to a staff report to commssioners.

Renovation plans include updating the building’s interior, HVAC system, roof, parking lot design and other improvements.

Information: https://bit.ly/3iBo766

