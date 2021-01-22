Cherokee County awards $63.8K Public Works design contract

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $63,800 architectural and engineering services contract to turn a former Georgia Power building into a new Public Works Complex.
Public Works will be relocating to the building at 1037 Marietta Highway, Canton. Jericho Design Group had the highest overall score and the second-lowest price of 10 bids submitted for the project, according to a staff report to commssioners.
Renovation plans include updating the building’s interior, HVAC system, roof, parking lot design and other improvements.
Information: https://bit.ly/3iBo766