Cherokee County awards $2.3M contract for intersection work

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $2.35 million construction contract to Bartow Paving Co. Inc. for improvements to the intersection of East Cherokee Drive at South Holly Springs Road/Thornwood Drive.
Improvements include left-turn lanes and deceleration lanes at the approaches to the intersection, staff said in report to commissioners.
Bartow Paving submitted the lowest of 10 bids for the work. It is to complete the job within 365 days of the notice to proceed, according to its contract. Information: https://bit.ly/3jMmtOL