Cherokee County awards $2.3M contract for intersection work

The intersection of East Cherokee Drive at South Holly Springs Road/Thornwood Drive will get left-turn lanes and deceleration lanes as part of a $2.35 million construction contract awarded by Cherokee County.

Credit: Google Maps

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $2.35 million construction contract to Bartow Paving Co. Inc. for improvements to the intersection of East Cherokee Drive at South Holly Springs Road/Thornwood Drive.

Improvements include left-turn lanes and deceleration lanes at the approaches to the intersection, staff said in report to commissioners.

Bartow Paving submitted the lowest of 10 bids for the work. It is to complete the job within 365 days of the notice to proceed, according to its contract. Information: https://bit.ly/3jMmtOL

