Cherokee County awards $1.2M contract for Univeter work

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved a $1.27 million construction contract to improve two intersections of Univeter Road near Holly Springs.
Bartow Paving Co. Inc. submitted the lowest of nine bids for the work, and the contract came in $230,000 under budget, staff said in a report to commissioners.
New Light and Pinecrest roads approaching Univeter will be realigned; Univeter will get new left-turn lanes at both intersections, and traffic signals will be installed at New Light and Univeter.
“Due to the proximity of the intersections, both projects were bid as one bid package so that the contractor could better coordinate lane closures,” staff said. Work is expected begin this fall, and the contract calls for completion within 180 days of the notice to proceed.
