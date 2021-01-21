X

Cherokee County awards $117K contract for two playgrounds

Photo illustration depicts some of the improvements to be funded by a $250,000 grant from Pilgrim's, the poultry producer, at Kenney Askew Park in Canton.
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $117,536 contract to Hasley Recreation Inc. to install new playground equipment at Kenney Askew Park and Sequoyah Park.

Kenney Askew Park is getting a new playground as part of a whole park renovation, while Sequoyah Park’s equipment is outdated and needs to be replaced, staff said in a report to commissioners. Hasley’s quote was the highest scoring and lowest priced of five proposals received.

“Parks will be paying for the Kenney Askew Park playground, $69,535.64, with funds from the Pilgrims Hometown Strong Grant and SPLOST funds will pay for the replacement of the playground at Sequoyah Park and includes removal off the existing structure, $48,000,” staff said.

