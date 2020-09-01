Cherokee County asks public’s help naming new park

The 23-acre parcel is east of Ga. 372 where Long Swamp Creek feeds into the Etowah River. Nearly 16 acres is open space, and roughly seven acres has a home with a large front yard. The parks agency sees it as a passive use area with open space, interpretive site and outdoor recreational programming.

“The history behind this property is very rich with Native American culture, especially the Cherokee Nation,” the parks agency said. “Archaeological surveys concluded that it consisted of a village and a mound where it was thought that a Cherokee chief resided.”