Cherokee County approves projects with GDOT

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, at its Feb. 16 meeting approved actions related to the Georgia Department of Transportation:
- A Georgia Department of Transportation framework agreement for the Ga. 140 at Univeter Road Intersection Improvement Project. The agreement identifies responsibilities of both GDOT and Cherokee County for the design phase of the project.
- A proposal from GDOT for the acquisition of 1.655 acres of right of way for the Ga. 20 widening project – Ga. 369 to Ga. 371, from the county-owned library parcel at Old Mill Road in the amount of $248,300. County Manager Jerry Cooper asked Commissioners to allocate the original amount paid for the property back into the SPLOST line item for the Sequoyah Regional Library System.
- Reinhardt University, Cherokee County, and the city of Waleska are splitting the cost of the total project to be completed by the Georgia Department of Transportation.