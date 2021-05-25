ajc logo
X

Cherokee County appoints new county manager

Geoff Morton was recently named the new Cherokee County manager. CONTRIBUTED
Geoff Morton was recently named the new Cherokee County manager. CONTRIBUTED

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Geoff Morton as the next Cherokee County manager, according to a press release.

Morton has served the county in various roles from engineering to community development since 2001.

County Manager Jerry Cooper will retire May 31, and Morton will begin his tenure on June 1.

“I want to thank the Board of Commissioners for having the faith in me to follow in Mr. Cooper’s footsteps. I look forward to leading Cherokee County and building upon the success we have had over the last 20 years,” Morton said.

Information: cherokeega.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top