Cherokee County appoints new county manager

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Geoff Morton as the next Cherokee County manager, according to a press release.
Morton has served the county in various roles from engineering to community development since 2001.
County Manager Jerry Cooper will retire May 31, and Morton will begin his tenure on June 1.
“I want to thank the Board of Commissioners for having the faith in me to follow in Mr. Cooper’s footsteps. I look forward to leading Cherokee County and building upon the success we have had over the last 20 years,” Morton said.
Information: cherokeega.com