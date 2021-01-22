X

Cherokee County Animal Shelter offers pet Memorial Lanterns

People can honor the memory of their departed pets by ordering memorial lanterns, to be displayed the lobby of the animal shelter in Canton.
Credit: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Animal Shelter continues its annual Memorial Lantern celebration for pets lost over the past year, with a slight change this year — participants can order lanterns online, to be displayed in the shelter lobby through the end of February.

Suggested donation is $5 for a small lantern and $10 for a large lantern. Payments can be made through the PayPal link on the shelter’s website, or by mailing or dropping off the donation at the Cherokee County Animal Shelter, 1015 Univeter Road, Canton GA 30115.

Please be sure to email shelterfriends@gmail.com with the name(s) to be inscribed on the lantern.

Information: https://bit.ly/3p3EE59

