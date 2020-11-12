X

Cherokee County Animal Shelter offers free microchipping of pets

The Cherokee County Animal Shelter in Canton will offer free microchipping of dogs and cats on four dates in November.

Credit: Cherokee County Animal Shelter

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Animal Shelter announced free microchipping for dogs and cats on four dates in November.

Microchipping will be offered on a first-come, first-served, walk-in basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 17, 18, 24 and 25, at the Animal Shelter Adoption Building, 1015 Univeter Road, Canton; and at the Intake Building, 131 Chattin Drive, Canton.

Pets must be on a leash or in a secure carrier. This free service is not available for prior no shows, breeders, rescue groups or pet businesses.

Completion of pre-registration paperwork before arrival will significantly expedite one’s visit, the shelter said. A registration form must be filled out for each pet. To do so online: https://goo.gl/forms/ANiwp3TCC1KVsBSc2

Information: https://bit.ly/3kfMk0M

