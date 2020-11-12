Cherokee County Animal Shelter offers free microchipping of pets

Microchipping will be offered on a first-come, first-served, walk-in basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 17, 18, 24 and 25, at the Animal Shelter Adoption Building, 1015 Univeter Road, Canton; and at the Intake Building, 131 Chattin Drive, Canton.

Pets must be on a leash or in a secure carrier. This free service is not available for prior no shows, breeders, rescue groups or pet businesses.