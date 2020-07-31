X

Cherokee County allows refrigerator truck behind Publix

Cherokee County has given a contractor remodeling the Publix store at 4403 Towne Lake Parkway permission to park a refrigerator trailer behind the store, to hold food while the supermarket's walk-in coolers are being replaced.
Credit: Google Maps

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has given a Publix near Woodstock permission to locate a refrigerated trailer that would run periodically, day and night, behind the store while its food coolers are being replaced.

Joe N. Guy General Contractors requested the county’s permission to have the trailer next to the receiving dock of the Publix, at 4403 Towne Lake Parkway, from Aug. 3 through Sept. 14, staff said in a report to commissioners.

“The store is currently being remodeled, and the multiple walk-in coolers are being replaced,” staff said. “The product currently being stored in the walk-in coolers will be placed in the refrigerated trailer.”

County ordinances prohibit construction noise from midnight to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, midnight Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, staff said. Construction noise within those hours is unlawful unless a permit is obtained from the county board.

