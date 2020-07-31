Cherokee County allows refrigerator truck behind Publix

Joe N. Guy General Contractors requested the county’s permission to have the trailer next to the receiving dock of the Publix, at 4403 Towne Lake Parkway, from Aug. 3 through Sept. 14, staff said in a report to commissioners.

“The store is currently being remodeled, and the multiple walk-in coolers are being replaced,” staff said. “The product currently being stored in the walk-in coolers will be placed in the refrigerated trailer.”