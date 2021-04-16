Cherokee County allows home business provisional zoning

According to a press release, the county began receiving complaints about noise and traffic at Chestnut Hill Canine Sports and a subsequent investigation by the Cherokee Marshal’s Office found the home occupation was not in compliance with the zoning ordinance. The Planning Department notified the business owner that the current operations was in violation of the zoning ordinance and that the home occupation is not eligible for renewal in 2021.

The Zoning Board of Appeals partly affirmed the Planning Department’s decision but said the home occupation would be allowed to be issued for 2021, however outdoor activities would not be allowed. The license holders could apply for special event permits for their events.