Cherokee County agrees to property annexation for Ball Ground

Cherokee County | 44 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently voted unanimously to annexation of two parcels of land into the city of Ball Ground. The commissioners agreed to send a letter of support to the city of Ball Ground related to a request by Georgia Marble/Lee Lusk to annex 157 acres west of I-575 along Sharp Mountain Creek for residential and farm uses.

The Board also agreed to send a letter of support to the city of Ball Ground related to a request by Harris Trust/Lee Lusk to annex 184 acres along I-575 and Mineral Springs Road for residential and farm uses.

The Board directed Planning Manager Margaret Stallings to include concerns related to various development options in both letters.

