Cherokee County advances Ball Ground Bypass planning

Responding to a state request to submit paperwork for a preferred alignment for the Ball Ground Bypass, Cherokee County commissioners have approved paying their consultant an additional $25,180 to prepare the document.
VHB Inc. will prepare a Georgia Department of Transportation Concept Report for the alignment, according to a county staff report. The county is working with GDOT on the project; VHB’s total compensation increases to $271,780.
“The potential bypass route begins on the southeast side of downtown Ball Ground, in the vicinity of the intersection of Ga. 372 and Flatbottom Trail; then continues southeast, crossing Northridge Road and the railroad; and ends at the intersection of Ball Ground Highway (Old Hwy. 5) and Howell Bridge Road south of the downtown,” staff said.
The bypass, to take truck traffic off downtown streets, would be roughly 1.7 miles long. Information: https://bit.ly/35Lf7ql