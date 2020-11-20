Cherokee County advances Ball Ground Bypass planning

VHB Inc. will prepare a Georgia Department of Transportation Concept Report for the alignment, according to a county staff report. The county is working with GDOT on the project; VHB’s total compensation increases to $271,780.

“The potential bypass route begins on the southeast side of downtown Ball Ground, in the vicinity of the intersection of Ga. 372 and Flatbottom Trail; then continues southeast, crossing Northridge Road and the railroad; and ends at the intersection of Ball Ground Highway (Old Hwy. 5) and Howell Bridge Road south of the downtown,” staff said.