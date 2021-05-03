Cherokee County adopts new parks, trails plan

The plan identified four county-owned parcels as potential parks for the southwest area, according to a press release. The first two parcels identified make up roughly 52 acres located between Ga. 92 and Clark Creek Elementary School, the third 14-acre parcel is located at the intersection of Hunt Road and Priest Road, and the fourth parcel is 43 acres located at the corner of Old Alabama Road and Kellogg Creek Road.

A kick-off meeting in September followed by online public engagement activities that included surveys, workshops, interactive maps, and virtual public input meetings helped shape the plan.