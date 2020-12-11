X

Cherokee County accepts $963K in COVID-19 funds

The Cherokee County Senior Center in Canton is in line for $188,616 in federal COVID-19 funds to pay for air purification and other measures to guard against the spread of the disease.
The Cherokee County Senior Center in Canton is in line for $188,616 in federal COVID-19 funds to pay for air purification and other measures to guard against the spread of the disease.

Credit: Cherokee County Senior Services

Credit: Cherokee County Senior Services

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

An additional release of COVID-19 funds to aid households facing evictions, provide relief to small businesses and help Cherokee County Senior Services prevent the spread of the disease has been accepted by the Cherokee Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners accepted $963,616 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Of that amount, $275,000 will go to MUST Ministries Inc. to provide emergency rental payments, as well as utility and transportation assistance, to individuals and families.

Another $500,000 will go to the Cherokee County Office of Economic Development for a Small Business Relief Program, to help companies pay salaries, vendors, utilities, rent and other expenses. Finally, Senior Services will get $188,616 for air purification and other safety measures at the Senior Center.

To date, the county has received nearly $1.7 million in CARES funds. Information: https://bit.ly/3mVxleY

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.