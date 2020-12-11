Cherokee County accepts $963K in COVID-19 funds

Commissioners accepted $963,616 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Of that amount, $275,000 will go to MUST Ministries Inc. to provide emergency rental payments, as well as utility and transportation assistance, to individuals and families.

Another $500,000 will go to the Cherokee County Office of Economic Development for a Small Business Relief Program, to help companies pay salaries, vendors, utilities, rent and other expenses. Finally, Senior Services will get $188,616 for air purification and other safety measures at the Senior Center.