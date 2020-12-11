Cherokee County accepts $963K in COVID-19 funds

An additional release of COVID-19 funds to aid households facing evictions, provide relief to small businesses and help Cherokee County Senior Services prevent the spread of the disease has been accepted by the Cherokee Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners accepted $963,616 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Of that amount, $275,000 will go to MUST Ministries Inc. to provide emergency rental payments, as well as utility and transportation assistance, to individuals and families.
Another $500,000 will go to the Cherokee County Office of Economic Development for a Small Business Relief Program, to help companies pay salaries, vendors, utilities, rent and other expenses. Finally, Senior Services will get $188,616 for air purification and other safety measures at the Senior Center.
To date, the county has received nearly $1.7 million in CARES funds. Information: https://bit.ly/3mVxleY