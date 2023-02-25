Cherokee County, 2 cities collaborate on interchange plan

Cherokee County and the cities of Holly Springs and Woodstock are planning together for future development near the Sixes Road interchange at Interstate 575.
The nearly 100 acres in the interchange’s southeast quadrant are prime for strong commercial and employment nodes for the community but lack accessibility, according to a county statement.
The land is divided among the two cities and the county jurisdictions, and the comprehensive land use plans of all three governmental entities show the parcels as regional center/employment.
Instead of piecemeal development, city and county leaders want to take a collaborative look and plan together to ensure quality development of the area and lessen the impact of traffic congestion, the statement added.
Holly Springs and Cherokee County have approved separate moratoriums on development applications and permits for the area as a joint area plan is developed.
The Cherokee Board of Commissioners approved a 45-day moratorium on Feb. 7, and Holly Springs approved a 40-day moratorium on Feb. 6.
The Woodstock City Council approved a 30-day emergency moratorium on Feb. 13.
A six-month moratorium is expected to be considered by the Woodstock City Council on Feb. 27, following a second reading.
The Holly Springs and Cherokee County moratoriums can be extended by a vote of each elected board.
Cherokee County will hold a public hearing on the moratorium on March 21.
While the moratoriums are in effect, county and city planners will review land use and zoning districts for the area, establishing the area plan that will highlight what leaders envision for the more than 30 parcels.
County Community Development Agency Director Brantley Day said a transportation improvement plan also is slated for formation.
More information can be found at facebook.com/CityOfHollySpringsGA and cherokeega.com/communications.
