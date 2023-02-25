Cherokee County, 2 cities collaborate on interchange plan

The Cherokee Board of Commissioners approved a 45-day moratorium on Feb. 7, and Holly Springs approved a 40-day moratorium on Feb. 6.

The Woodstock City Council approved a 30-day emergency moratorium on Feb. 13.

A six-month moratorium is expected to be considered by the Woodstock City Council on Feb. 27, following a second reading.

The Holly Springs and Cherokee County moratoriums can be extended by a vote of each elected board.

Cherokee County will hold a public hearing on the moratorium on March 21.

While the moratoriums are in effect, county and city planners will review land use and zoning districts for the area, establishing the area plan that will highlight what leaders envision for the more than 30 parcels.

County Community Development Agency Director Brantley Day said a transportation improvement plan also is slated for formation.

More information can be found at facebook.com/CityOfHollySpringsGA and cherokeega.com/communications.