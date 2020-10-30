Cherokee completes Union Hill Road bridge project

The Union Hill Road bridge replacement project at Mill Creek has been completed, the Cherokee County Capital Improvement/SPLOST Roadway program announced.
“We thank our residents for their patience over the last six months while the bridge was being replaced,” the county said in a Facebook posting.
The road reopened to traffic two months ahead of schedule. Union Hill at Mill Creek was closed April 13 for a project that was expected take until Dec. 18 to finish. A 7.9-mile-long detour was in effect while work was under way.