X

Cherokee completes Union Hill Road bridge project

The Union Hill Road at Mill Creek bridge replacement project in Cherokee County has been completed two months ahead of schedule.

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County | 10 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Union Hill Road bridge replacement project at Mill Creek has been completed, the Cherokee County Capital Improvement/SPLOST Roadway program announced.

“We thank our residents for their patience over the last six months while the bridge was being replaced,” the county said in a Facebook posting.

The road reopened to traffic two months ahead of schedule. Union Hill at Mill Creek was closed April 13 for a project that was expected take until Dec. 18 to finish. A 7.9-mile-long detour was in effect while work was under way.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.