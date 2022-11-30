ajc logo
Cherokee Christmas events are coming up

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
2 hours ago

“Santa’s Letters” and “Supper with Santa” are Christmas events sponsored by Cherokee County.

“Supper with Santa”: All ages are welcome on Dec. 2 to dine with Santa at The Hickory Flat Gym, 4835 Hickory Road, Canton at 5-6 p.m. for sensory-friendly time and 6–8 p.m. at $25 per person. Information: PlayCherokee.org/382/Supper-with-Santa

“Santa’s Letters”: For free, children can receive letters from Santa after dropping off their legible letters to Santa at the Cherokee County Recreation Center, 7545 Main St., Woodstock, in the North Pole mailbox through Dec. 5. Santa will mail his replies on Dec. 12. Information: PlayCherokee.org/336/Santas-Letters

Carolyn Cunningham
