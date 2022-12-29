Cherokee Christian Warriors in Woodstock are state champs

“Cherokee Christian Warriors Football Champions Day” in the city of Woodstock was proclaimed on Dec. 20 by Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell.
Based in Woodstock, the team members from Cherokee Christian Schools have won their 2022 Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Division I-AA State Championship.
Games are scheduled with other area Christian and private schools.
Homeschooled students are welcome to join the school’s middle and high school football teams by contacting Head Coach Grayson Rogers.
GAPPS is the largest, private, interscholastic organization in Georgia, with more than 120 competing schools, according to its website.
For more information, visit the GAPPS website at gappsports.com/about or CherokeeChristianWarriors.org/football.
