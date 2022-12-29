BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting at KFC in DeKalb County
ajc logo
X

Cherokee Christian Warriors in Woodstock are state champs

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

“Cherokee Christian Warriors Football Champions Day” in the city of Woodstock was proclaimed on Dec. 20 by Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell.

Based in Woodstock, the team members from Cherokee Christian Schools have won their 2022 Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Division I-AA State Championship.

Games are scheduled with other area Christian and private schools.

Homeschooled students are welcome to join the school’s middle and high school football teams by contacting Head Coach Grayson Rogers.

GAPPS is the largest, private, interscholastic organization in Georgia, with more than 120 competing schools, according to its website.

For more information, visit the GAPPS website at gappsports.com/about or CherokeeChristianWarriors.org/football.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
4h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Canton’s blood drive will be on Jan. 6
Cherokee libraries host Noon Year’s Eve parties
Christmas Day celebration planned in Woodstock
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
2h ago
Falconry in Georgia: These falconers enjoy a sport that dates back hundreds of years
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top