Cherokee Career Expo is Sept. 28 in Canton

Nearly 30 employers, so far, are expected to attend the Cherokee Career Expo by the Cherokee Office of Economic Development from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Northside Hospital Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
Beginning promptly at 1 p.m., resume review assistance will be offered, with doors opening to the expo at 2 p.m.
Before arriving, job seekers may want to make their resumes stand out by reviewing this one-minute read at bit.ly/ResumeTipsCherokee.
Registration is required for entry into the expo.
An email confirmation will serve as your entry ticket.
For more information, visit cherokeega.org/career-expo.
Register at surveymonkey.com/r/6PQXPVQ.
