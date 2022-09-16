ajc logo
Cherokee Career Expo is Sept. 28 in Canton

The Cherokee Career Expo is Sept. 28 at the Northside Hospital Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.



Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC


Nearly 30 employers, so far, are expected to attend the Cherokee Career Expo by the Cherokee Office of Economic Development from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Northside Hospital Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

Beginning promptly at 1 p.m., resume review assistance will be offered, with doors opening to the expo at 2 p.m.

Before arriving, job seekers may want to make their resumes stand out by reviewing this one-minute read at bit.ly/ResumeTipsCherokee.

Registration is required for entry into the expo.

An email confirmation will serve as your entry ticket.

For more information, visit cherokeega.org/career-expo.

Register at surveymonkey.com/r/6PQXPVQ.

