Cherokee Career Expo is Sept. 27

Job seekers are welcome to attend the free Cherokee Career Expo, which will be held 2-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Northside Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

Resume review assistance will begin at 1 p.m.

The annual event is part of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development’s “Forget the Commute” campaign, which is designed to help more residents find careers close to home.

Job seekers may register at tinyurl.com/yc2s6tna.

So far, employers expected to attend include the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Dumaplast, Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, International Marble Industries, Jaipur Living, Kirk-Rudy, Next Step Ministries, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Ubique Group, Universal Alloy Corporation and WellStar Health System.

For more information and an updated list of employers, visit cherokeega.org/career-expo.