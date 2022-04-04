Cherokee Board of Education criticized again for library books

In reply, school board attorney Abigail Roach said, “The speaker is out of order”; but Brown was allowed to speak for 30 seconds more.

Brown concluded, “All this is happening under your watch. You’re embarrassing us and our kids. You are supposed to be giving them a safe space at school.”

In response to library book challenges also during the February meeting, Dr. Brian Hightower, CCSD superintendent, said, “It is not up to individual citizens, who make challenges, to determine what books other people’s children should have access to in school or what assignments teachers should give in classes.”

Hightower added, “Should a citizen disagree with the decision of the committee’s students, parents and educators who read and study the book or assignment, he or she can appeal to the School Board. The School Board members are elected to speak for all students, and they have the final say in these decisions.”

“These challenges are part of a national trend driven by special interest groups,” according to a CCSD statement.

For more information about the February and March meetings and videos, visit cherokeek12.net/Content2/school-board-meeting-archives.

To view the limited public forums allowed on social media, the Cherokee County School District’s policy can be found at bit.ly/3wOMUfU.