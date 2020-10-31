X

Cherokee awards design contract for Sheriff’s K-9, traffic units

Architect's sketch depicts a possible site plan for the future home of the Cherokee County Sheriff's K-9 and traffic units in Canton.

Credit: Lyman Davidson Dooley

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved a $190,000 design and construction support contract to Lyman Davidson Dooley architects for a building to house the Cherokee County Sheriff’s K-9 and traffic units in Canton.

The project will replace the current public works building at 403 Chattin Drive, staff said in a report to commissioners. “This building will be used by the Traffic Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit to provide officers with a place to work and for a safe location for the K-9s to be cared for,” staff said.

The project also is expected to free up the Airport Road precinct in Ball Ground to become a staff precinct for Uniform Patrol, according to a county summary of the commissioners' meeting. Information: https://bit.ly/3oFcNbS

