Cherokee accepting rental assistance applications

Certain Cherokee County residents may be eligible to receive federal funding to help them with payment of their utilities and rent. (Courtesy of MUST Ministries)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
57 minutes ago

Cherokee County applications are being accepted for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The program provides Cherokee residents, who have been impacted by COVID-19, with rental and utility assistance.

Qualified renters, who currently reside in Cherokee County, may be eligible for assistance to help pay their rent, rental arrears, current utility and home energy costs or utilities and home energy costs arrears and is designed to help residents avoid potential eviction.

An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

  • Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;
  • Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
  • Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income level.

Apply at MUSTministries.org/cherokee-co.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
