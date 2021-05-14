Canton’s Sunnyside entry point has new signage

As development is shifting from downtown to the river, it is important that the entry point to the City of Canton along Exit 16 is attractive, clean, safe, and also moving forward.

The City is working hand-in-hand with the Council and the neighborhood to help drive economic investment into the Marietta Road area, known to many in the area as Sunnyside. This will include opportunities for commercial and residential investment, activation of public park space, improvement for transportation and infrastructure, and community pride.