Canton’s Riverfest is Sept. 24-25

The Riverfest Arts and Crafts Festival will benefit Cherokee County children in need through this fundraising event of the Service League of Cherokee County. (Courtesy of Service League of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

Canton’s Riverfest Arts and Crafts Festival is Sept. 24-25 at Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25.

Started in 1984, this fundraising event of the Service League of Cherokee County will benefit the county’s children in need.

Admission is $5 per person for ages 11 and older.

For details, visit cantonga.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
