Canton’s Riverfest is Sept. 24-25

Canton’s Riverfest Arts and Crafts Festival is Sept. 24-25 at Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
Started in 1984, this fundraising event of the Service League of Cherokee County will benefit the county’s children in need.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 11 and older.
For details, visit cantonga.gov.
