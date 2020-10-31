Canton wins $5K grant for Railroad St. mural project

Canton announced it has been awarded a $5,000 grant for its Railroad Street Mural Project from the Georgia Council for the Arts FY21 Vibrant Communities program.
“There were 79 entries submitted by applicants from throughout Georgia, and the grant panel confirmed that our project is a worthwhile investment of Vibrant Communities grant funds and deserving of GCA support,” City Councilor Brooke Schmidt said in a Facebook posting. “We are in the process of selecting our muralist for this amazing project, so please stay tuned."
The mural will go on a concrete wall, three feet tall and 540 feet long, that runs along a public sidewalk on historic Railroad Street. The street leads from downtown to The Mill on Etowah, a former denim factory that’s now a mixed-use development.