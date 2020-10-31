Canton wins $5K grant for Railroad St. mural project

“There were 79 entries submitted by applicants from throughout Georgia, and the grant panel confirmed that our project is a worthwhile investment of Vibrant Communities grant funds and deserving of GCA support,” City Councilor Brooke Schmidt said in a Facebook posting. “We are in the process of selecting our muralist for this amazing project, so please stay tuned."

The mural will go on a concrete wall, three feet tall and 540 feet long, that runs along a public sidewalk on historic Railroad Street. The street leads from downtown to The Mill on Etowah, a former denim factory that’s now a mixed-use development.