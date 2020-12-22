X

Canton to spend $67M expanding wastewater plant

Canton has awarded contracts to increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment plant from 4 million gallons to 6 million gallons a day. AJC FILE
Canton has awarded contracts to increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment plant from 4 million gallons to 6 million gallons a day. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 49 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Canton City Council has approved contracts totaling more than $67 million to expand its wastewater treatment plant.

Clark Reeves Young JV submitted the lowest of six bids and was awarded a $63.7 construction contract. Also, Atkins North America Inc.’s agreement with the city for consulting services was amended to include $3.4 million for the engineering firm to provide construction management services.

The project, to increase the wastewater plant’s daily sewage treatment capacity from 4 million gallons to 6 million gallons, will be financed mostly with revenue bonds and some local funding, according to a staff report to the council.

“Construction is expected to begin in late January/early February 2021,” staff said. “Additional treatment capacity is anticipated to be available approximately 24 months after the construction begins and completely finished in 42 months.”

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.