Canton to spend $67M expanding wastewater plant

Clark Reeves Young JV submitted the lowest of six bids and was awarded a $63.7 construction contract. Also, Atkins North America Inc.’s agreement with the city for consulting services was amended to include $3.4 million for the engineering firm to provide construction management services.

The project, to increase the wastewater plant’s daily sewage treatment capacity from 4 million gallons to 6 million gallons, will be financed mostly with revenue bonds and some local funding, according to a staff report to the council.