Canton to spend $67M expanding wastewater plant

The Canton City Council has approved contracts totaling more than $67 million to expand its wastewater treatment plant.
Clark Reeves Young JV submitted the lowest of six bids and was awarded a $63.7 construction contract. Also, Atkins North America Inc.’s agreement with the city for consulting services was amended to include $3.4 million for the engineering firm to provide construction management services.
The project, to increase the wastewater plant’s daily sewage treatment capacity from 4 million gallons to 6 million gallons, will be financed mostly with revenue bonds and some local funding, according to a staff report to the council.
“Construction is expected to begin in late January/early February 2021,” staff said. “Additional treatment capacity is anticipated to be available approximately 24 months after the construction begins and completely finished in 42 months.”