ajc logo
X

Canton to relaunch CanTeen youth engagement program

City of Canton Mayor Bill Grant recently met with three students from Cherokee High School who will be helping to relaunch the City’s CanTeen youth engagement program. CONTRIBUTED
City of Canton Mayor Bill Grant recently met with three students from Cherokee High School who will be helping to relaunch the City’s CanTeen youth engagement program. CONTRIBUTED

Cherokee County | 27 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

City of Canton Mayor Bill Grant recently met with three students from Cherokee High School who will be helping to relaunch the City’s CanTeen youth engagement program since being delayed by the pandemic.

“Sophia Melbourne, Mackenzie Rodriguez, and Laney Cline have some wonderful ideas, and they will be sharing them on the CanTeen Instagram, TikTok and other social media pages,” said Grant.

The first CanTeen table took place at the city’s May 7 First Friday to share information and ideas of how residents want to move #CantonForward for teenage citizens.

Look for updates and more activities soon.

Information: cantonga.gov

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top