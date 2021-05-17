Canton to relaunch CanTeen youth engagement program

City of Canton Mayor Bill Grant recently met with three students from Cherokee High School who will be helping to relaunch the City’s CanTeen youth engagement program since being delayed by the pandemic.
“Sophia Melbourne, Mackenzie Rodriguez, and Laney Cline have some wonderful ideas, and they will be sharing them on the CanTeen Instagram, TikTok and other social media pages,” said Grant.
The first CanTeen table took place at the city’s May 7 First Friday to share information and ideas of how residents want to move #CantonForward for teenage citizens.
Look for updates and more activities soon.
Information: cantonga.gov