Canton to celebrate completed Railroad Street mural on May 29

Cherokee High School teacher Shanna Coulter (second from right) was the lead artist on the Canton mural. Brooke Schmidt, Canton City Councilor (Ward 3) (center) helped coordinate along with several other volunteers. Photo by Bronson Kurtz
Cherokee County | 56 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Railroad Street mural in the city of Canton is near completion, according to a press release.

A ribbon cutting for the Railroad Street Mural will be 4:30 p.m. May 29 along the mural wall. A reception at Menagerie on Main, 351 West Main Street, will follow.

“Public art is accessible; it creates a sense of place and community for everyone while providing an economic boost to the areas in which it is placed. The Railroad Street mural project, an incredibly creative Canton timeline concept ... provides celebration and documentation of our shared history. Every day I’m thankful to be a small part of this project and so grateful for this team’s dedication.” said Brooke Schmidt, Canton City Councilor.

Information: cantonga.gov

