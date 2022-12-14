Canton pauses new residential hearings for a year

The Canton City Council recently voted unanimously to pause public hearing applications for residential projects for the next 12 months.
Canton city staff will not accept applications for public hearings that include annexations, rezonings, conditional use permits, master plan amendments or zoning condition amendments.
However, applications that already have been filed with the city will continue through the public hearing process.
City Manager Billy Peppers said, “We will use these next 12 months to review land use maps, our growth boundary agreement with Cherokee County, our zoning categories and areas of development that have been previously approved but not under development.”
The Canton Transportation Master Plan is slated for presentation to the city council in January, and the Canton Housing Study and Residential Market Analysis are due later this year.
For information, visit cantonga.gov/our-city/city-news.
