Canton opens pop-up visitors center in historic theatre

A new Visitors Center has opened in the Historic Canton Theatre, according to a press release. As a way to welcome visitors and residents alike, the “pop-up” space will provide information about the local area for dining, shopping, activities and events, parks, accommodations, and more. Canton branded merchandise will be available for purchase.
The Visitors Center normal operating hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and during the evening for each First Friday event in Downtown Canton.
For over 100 years, the Historic Canton Theatre has been a shining star for entertainment in the Canton community. As early as 1911, the Theatre was used to show slides and silent movies.
It changed names and continued as a movie house. By the mid 1970s, the popularity of the Theatre declined dramatically.
The city of Canton acquired the property in 1997. It was later deeded it to the Downtown Development Authority in order to secure financing for restoration. Since that time, the Canton Theatre has become a community fixture, providing live theatre as well as entertainment from musicians, comedians and film screening events.
Information: cantonga.gov