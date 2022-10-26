Canton opens downtown parking deck

Canton city officials recently opened the downtown parking deck.
“The opening of the downtown parking deck represents several milestones for the city,” said Mayor Bill Grant.
“In addition to doubling the amount of parking spaces on the former surface lot, we are fulfilling our ongoing promise to enhance our infrastructure and the economic potential of downtown Canton for our merchants, businesses and tourism,” Grant added.
The deck includes 102 parking spaces and features two independent levels: the bottom level accessible from West Marietta Street and the second (or top) level accessible from behind City Hall.
An 80kw solar array, which powers 10 electric car charging stations for public use and helps offset City Hall’s utility costs, partially covers the top level.
The solar array and charging stations were designed, installed and partially funded through a partnership with Georgia Power.
Information: cantonga.gov
About the Author
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office