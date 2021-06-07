ajc logo
Canton on track for building better water system

Canton City Manager Billy Peppers recently gave an update on Laurel Canyon and Amos Road booster pump stations (pictured). The projects are part of an on-going plan to improve Canton water service. CONTRIBUTED

In a recent update on special projects, City Manager Billy Peppers identified part of the City’s water master plan completed a couple of years ago to enhance water distribution services in the northern part of Canton. Laurel Canyon and Amos Road booster pump stations assist in making sure there are not low pressure areas in that wide range of topographies.

The new pump station building for Laurel Canyon arrived and was placed on site late last month. Part of the Amos Road project included the installation of two new valves.

Information: cantonga.gov

