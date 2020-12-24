Canton OKs church in former DFCS building

Canton Bible Church plans to hold Sunday and mid-week evening services in the former Cherokee County Department of Family & Children Services offices at 193 Lamar Haley, in an area zoned light industrial, according to documents filed with the church’s request.

The church has been meeting at the Canton Arts Center, 94 North St. It said it intends to sign a three-year lease/purchase agreement for its new quarters from building owner Judi Jones, and will adapt the building’s floor plan for worship, Bible Study, prayer meetings, child care and other religious functions.