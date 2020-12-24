X

Canton OKs church in former DFCS building

Canton Bible Church will be able to hold services in the former Cherokee County Department of Family & Children Services offices at 193 Lamar Haley Parkway, under a conditional use permit granted by the Canton City Council.
Credit: Google Maps

Cherokee County | 52 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Canton City Council has granted a conditional use permit to allow a church to hold services in a former government building on Lamar Haley Parkway.

Canton Bible Church plans to hold Sunday and mid-week evening services in the former Cherokee County Department of Family & Children Services offices at 193 Lamar Haley, in an area zoned light industrial, according to documents filed with the church’s request.

The church has been meeting at the Canton Arts Center, 94 North St. It said it intends to sign a three-year lease/purchase agreement for its new quarters from building owner Judi Jones, and will adapt the building’s floor plan for worship, Bible Study, prayer meetings, child care and other religious functions.

It also plans to install sprinklers and a fire alarm system, as directed by the Canton Planning and Zoning Commission. Canton’s approval comes with the condition that it is for the Canton Bible Church only.

